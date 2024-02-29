 Mandatory for 25% of aviation safety personnel to take breath analyser test: DGCA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mandatory for 25% of aviation safety personnel to take breath analyser test: DGCA

Mandatory for 25% of aviation safety personnel to take breath analyser test: DGCA

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Feb 29, 2024 03:46 PM IST

The DGCA said the revised CAR will be effective after three months from the date of issue to provide adequate time to enhance the existing infrastructure for breath-analyser tests at various locations

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it mandatory for 25% of the air traffic controllers, ground handling, aircraft maintenance engineers and aerodrome operations staff to undergo the breath-analyzer (BA) test.

Earlier, 10% of these workers were subject to the BA test. (Representative file photo)
Earlier, 10% of these workers were subject to the BA test. (Representative file photo)

Earlier, 10% of these workers were subject to the BA test.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“BA test percentage has been increased from 10% to 25% for employees involved in safety-sensitive duties”, a statement by the DGCA said.

Also Read: DGCA fines Air India 30 lakh over lack of wheelchairs after 80-year-old’s death

“The DGCA has revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-5, Series-F, Part-IV on procedure for BA examination of the personnel engaged in safety sensitive work such as, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations and ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol. The revision in the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of an increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports”, the statement added.

The regulator also said that it has mandated fuel cell technology-based BA equipment which is more accurate for the test.

The DGCA said the revised CAR will be effective after three months from the date of issue to provide adequate time to industry to enhance the existing infrastructure for breath-analyzer tests at various locations.

According to DGCA’s norms, all the airline crew are subjected to the BA test.

The DGCA, in November last year, had revised the CAR norms to enhance the safety of aircraft operations and asked the pilots and crew members of all the airlines to not use mouthwash or tooth gel before operating a flight as it may show the breath analyser test to be positive.

“No crew members consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel or any such product which has alcoholic content. This may result in a positive BA test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment,” the DGCA earlier stated.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On