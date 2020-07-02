e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manhunt launched for Odisha villagers who killed crocodile, ate its meat

Manhunt launched for Odisha villagers who killed crocodile, ate its meat

The freshwater crocodile, one of the three varieties of crocodiles that includes esturine crocodiles and gharials found in India, is protected under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 as their skins are traded heavily.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:28 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Sources said the villagers reportedly caught the crocodile after several domestic animals like cows and goats went missing near the river. The villagers suspected that a crocodile was behind the killings.
Sources said the villagers reportedly caught the crocodile after several domestic animals like cows and goats went missing near the river. The villagers suspected that a crocodile was behind the killings.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Wildlife officials in Odisha’s Malkangiri district have launched a manhunt to arrest villagers who killed a 10-feet long freshwater crocodile, hung it from a tree and later ate the animal’s meat.

Malkangiri divisional forest officer Pradeep Devidas Mirase said a case has been filed against unknown persons and three teams have been formed to arrest unknown villagers in Kaladapalli under Podia block of the district, after photos of the crocodile being hung from a tree emerged on social media. The villagers reportedly caught the crocodile from the Saveri river on Tuesday and tied it to a tamarind tree before taking selfies with it. Afterwards, they cut it into pieces and distributed the meat among themselves.

“I was shocked when I first heard about it. This was never heard of earlier in Malkangiri,” Mirase told the Hindustan Times. “Our teams have so far been unlucky in recovering any of the parts of the crocodile. We are trying to locate the people who are seen posing alongside the crocodile carcass.”

Sources said the villagers reportedly caught the crocodile after several domestic animals like cows and goats went missing near the river. The villagers suspected that a crocodile was behind the killings.

The freshwater crocodile, one of the three varieties of crocodiles that includes esturine crocodiles and gharials found in India, is protected under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 as their skins are traded heavily.

tags
top news
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In