Manipur Assembly’s notice to newspaper over alleged video of Bihar MLAs

The Manipur Legislative Assembly sent a notice to a local newspaper on Monday after it published a video on its website purportedly showing a group of MLAs from Bihar dancing suggestively with young women in the border town of Moreh during a visit as part of a study tour.

The Assembly sent the notice after the video was widely shared and also issued a press release calling the news item “misleading”.

On June 9, a local newspaper published a news item claiming that members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were allegedly seen dancing suggestively with local women at Moreh town on the Indo-Myanmar border. The Bihar MLAs were in Manipur as part of a study tour as Members of the Committee on Internal Resource and Central Assistance. Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Yaduwanch Kumar Yadav of Pipra assembly constituency is the chairman of the Committee.

BJP MLA Sachin Prasad Singh of Kalyanpur constituency, JD(U) MLA of Hasanpur Raj Kumar Rai and RJD’s Raja Pakar MLA Shivachandra Ram were in Manipur as part of the tour. The MLAs who were in Manipur between May 31 and June 3, had travelled to Moreh on June 1 to study development programmes under the Centre’s Act East Policy.

After the news item was published, which was accompanied by the alleged video on the publication’s website, the story was widely reported by several websites.

Yadav dismissed the video as fake. And on Monday, the Manipur Legislative Assembly sent a letter to the publication to explain its position about the “misleading” news item within 24 hours. The Assembly also issued a press release claiming that the people in the video are not the MLAs.

“... the persons shown as MLAs of Bihar Legislative Assembly are neither MLAs nor officials of the Bihar Legislative Assembly,” the Manipur Assembly’s release said. “The news item is misleading and was aimed at tarnishing the image of the visiting VIPs as well as the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” it said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 22:10 IST