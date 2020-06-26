Manipur crisis: Rebel NPP MLAs back in fold

india

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:08 IST

GUWAHATI/NEW Delhi: Eight days after they withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling coalition in Manipur, all four National People’s Party (NPP) legislators pledged their support to the ruling coalition on Thursday.

The MLAs met governor Najma Heptulla the Raj Bhawan in Imphal and backed the government. All four are likely to be re-inducted as ministers soon.

“A delegation of National People’s Party led by Conrad Sangma along with Himanta Biswa Sarma called on me and all the 4 MLAs gave their letter of support to the BJP led government in the state of Manipur,” Heptulla tweeted.

The development came a day after lawmakers, who flew out of Imphal on Tuesday, met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi. They were accompanied by NPP chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and senior Assam minister and convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Both leaders gave us a very patient hearing and all issues which were there we expressed them all in detail to them. They have understood what the problem is and have assured that all issues will be addressed and taken care of,” Sangma told journalists.

But the Delhi meeting may have upset some sections of the state BJP unit with two senior leaders expressing their opposition to any deal struck with the NPP.

“They put the party in a spot. They tried to pull out support at the last minute and when they realised the BJP government will not topple, they agreed to come back with conditions,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity. A second leader said the BJP was not falling short of numbers and would complete its full term.

“There is a problem between the leaders that needs to be sorted out; but for now the CM is unlikely to be replaced. Going forward the national leadership will ensure that concerns of all sides are met,” a senior leader based in Delhi said.

The three-year-old ruling coalition ran into a crisis on June 17 when three BJP MLAs resigned and six others — four from NPP, one from Trinamool Congress and one independent -- withdrew support to the N Biren Singh government.

The MLAs joined hands with the opposition Congress and formed a Secular Progressive Front (SPF). Leaders from the SPF met the governor twice, seeking convening of a special assembly session to hold a floor test.

In the middle of the crisis, the BJP candidate won the Rajya Sabha election on July 19 securing 28 votes to the Congress pick’s 24.

On Wednesday, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of funds.

“The only way for BJP to be in power in Manipur is by using CBI against Congress MLAs, maneuvering Raj Bhawan to slow down attempts by Congress to form government along with allies and by giving pressure to Manipur MLAs by calling them to Delhi,” Manipur Congress spokesperson Nignombam Bupenda Meitei said.