Manipur: Hailstorm in some hill villages, residents hope for bountiful harvest

Some hill villages in Manipur, including Shirui where the state flower Shirui Lily (Lilium Mackliniae) grows, were swathed in a white carpet on Sunday afternoon after a sudden 30-minute hailstorm.

The hailstorm at Shirui village, Ukhrul district, started at around 3pm, according to residents of Ukhrul town, 84km north of Imphal.

There have been no reports of any untoward incidents of damage to life and property.

The people in Ukhrul district believe that Sunday’s incident was a sign of blessing for a bountiful harvest this season.

“We’ve a traditional belief that snowfall or hailstorm around this time (February) is a sign for a good harvest this season,” said Chingya, a resident of Tushen,a hill village 25km west of Ukhrul town, which witnessed the first ever hailstorm of such magnitude in the last 50 years. “My 72-year-old father witnesses such an incident in our village for the first time.”

Recalling a similar incident that took place in 2015 in the hill station,Th Shaiza,a resident of Ukhrul town said,”Such rare weather phenomena are very significant for cultivation activities.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, M Zimik,another resident of Ukhrul, said Sunday’s incident indicates that there will be a better climatic cycle for a bountiful harvest in their area as per their traditional beliefs.

On Sunday, Ukhrul recorded a rainfall of 20.6mm, according to the directorate of environment climate change’s daily weather report.

Along with Shirui and Tushen villages in Ukhrul district, some of the hill villages such as Oktan near Haochong in Manipur’s Noney district and some parts of Mao area including Mt Iso,the highest peak in Manipur in Senapati district, also witnessed low-intensity hailstorm on Sunday. The residents of Imphal also witnessed rainfall for about half-an-hour around 4.30pm on Sunday.