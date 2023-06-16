‘Manipur has failed': Union minister Ranjan Singh after house torched. Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts

Union minister RK Ranjan Singh, whose residence at Kongba in Imphal was torched by a mob on Thursday late night, criticised the law and order situation in Manipur stating that he is in a state of “shock”. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Union minister RK Ranjan Singh

“I am shocked. The law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed,” the Union minister of state for external affairs told reporters.

Reacting to Ranjan Singh's comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the government. “That’s a sitting minister in the government, not an opposition MP. Is his colleague in the cabinet - the Home Minister listening?” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Miscreants torched the residence while the minister was in Kerala.

“It is extremely sad to see what happened last night. I was told that more than 50 miscreants attacked my home at around 10pm. Damage has been done to the ground floor and the first floor of my residence. Neither me, or anybody from my family was present during that time. Thankfully, nobody got injured,” news agency ANI quoted Ranjan Singh as saying.

Ranjan Singh, who comes from the Meiti community, has continued to appeal to both sides to stay away from violence and restore peace in the state.

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world go blind. Violence doesn't help any cause. Those who are indulging in this violence are doing a huge disservice to the nation. It also reflects that they are enemies of humanity," Singh told ANI.

On June 14 in Imphal East, nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured. Yesterday, the state government extended the clamp on internet in the state up to June 20.

On Wednesday, miscreants tried to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

Since the last month and a half, there have been restrictions in the state of Manipur, including clamp down on the internet.+

