Manipur: MP writes to Shah for release of Meitei men

New Delhi: Inner Manipur parliamentarian Bimol Akoijam on Wednesday said he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him to step in and ensure the safe release of the two Meitei men, who have been held hostage by Kuki militants. The Lok Sabha MP further said his fellow Congress leaders in Manipur, including former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, have met chief minister N Biren Singh over the issue. (PTI)

“Holding civilians’ hostage and seeking the release of prisoners is an act of terror. Despite all resources, the state has been unable to ensure the return of the two innocent civilians. I have appealed to the home minister to ask all political leaders and church leaders to talk to the Kuki groups and ask them to release the two young men,” Akoijam told reporters at his residence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The Lok Sabha MP further said his fellow Congress leaders in Manipur, including former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, have met chief minister N Biren Singh over the issue. “This is not Manipur’s problem alone. We are a part of India,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is also a JNU professor, said any harm done to the two Meitei men would exacerbate the ongoing situation in the state. “The leaders could speak to the Kuki groups and convince them to release our boys. The state has suffered enough,” he added.

The two men Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei — both in their mid-20s — were abducted by Kuki groups on September 27 and have been held captive since in Kangpokpi district. The abductors, suspected to be Kuki militants, who have been communicating with police through Kuki civil society organisations, have demanded the release of Mark T Haokip, who was arrested by NIA in 2022, and the transfer of Kuki prisoners from Imphal’s Sajiwa jail to Churachandpur.

On Wednesday, talks between Manipur police team, led by DGP Rajiv Singh, and Kuki CSOs for the release of the two men failed. People aware of the matter said the CSOs have been invited for another round of talks being held at the office of the Kangpokpi superintendent of police. The DGP has been in Kangpokpi for the past four days.

To be sure, neither Manipur Police nor the state government has specified the terms set forth for the release of the two men.

A member of a Kuki CSO, who was part of the talks, said: “The police team said it is not in their hands to transfer the prisoners. This is why there is no solution. Militants have not abducted the two men. Kuki civilians had caught the three men when they crossed the buffer zone. One person was released while the other two was handed to village defence volunteers by the civilians. Our village defence volunteers are worried about safety of Kuki people inside the Imphal jail and pressing for their release. The two Meitei men have not been hurt. VDVs will release them as soon as Kuki prisoners are shifted to the hill district.”