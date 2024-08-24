Manipur pressing Centre to withdraw SoO as militants violated ground rules: CM

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement was signed with some Kuki rebel groups to maintain peace in Manipur and improve law and order, however, some militant groups have violated the ground rules. He said that the state is approaching the Centre to withdraw the SoO from these groups. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh held a press conference at the CM’s Durbar Hall in Imphal on Saturday

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the CM’s Durbar Hall in Imphal, Biren said that the Manipur Legislative Assembly has resolved to press the central government to withdraw the SoO agreement with those militant groups that are violating the ground rules in the current crisis.

“Some militant groups under SoO have already violated the ground rules and disrupted peace and tranquility in Manipur. We are keen to expel these militant groups from the agreement, but no official update has been received from the Centre yet. However, we have received information that the central government is discussing the matter,” said Biren.

The SoO agreement with 25 armed Kuki militant groups in Manipur was signed with the Central Government and the Manipur government in August 2008. However, the Manipur government withdrew from the tripartite SoO agreement on March 10, 2023, with two militant groups—the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA)—alleging their involvement in inciting agitation among illegal forest encroachers.

The chief minister also appreciated the Assam Legislative Assembly, especially chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for passing a bill that recognises the Manipuri language as an associate state language in four different districts of Assam. He also thanked all the legislative members of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaking about his meeting with Chief of the Indian Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, at his residence on Friday, Biren said it was productive. General Dwivedi visited Imphal to review the ground security arrangements in vulnerable areas of Manipur in connection with the ongoing unrest.

The duo had a thorough discussion on restoring peace in Manipur, and Biren handed over some maps of Manipur and other relevant documents. He indicated that some positive steps might be taken after General Dwivedi returns to Delhi.

General Dwivedi cancelled his scheduled visit to Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and the border town of Moreh due to bad weather. The army chief left for Delhi on Saturday at around 10am.

During the conference, the CM alleged that the Indian National Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly risked the nation’s unity and security to satisfy their greed for power.

Biren further accused the Congress party of exposing their ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family’s National Conference in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir election.