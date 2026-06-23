Manipur renews appeal to surrender illegal arms, support de-weaponsiation drive

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday urged the voluntary surrender of all illegal arms and support for the ongoing de-weaponisation drive to avoid arrests. According to a government report, more than 5,669 arms and over 500,000 pieces of ammunition were looted from government armories, police stations, and police outposts on different occasions. (Representative Photo/PTI)

“There is still information about arms and weapons being illegally held by different groups in the valley. The government urges all concerned to voluntarily submit these weapons,” he said at the Olympic Day celebration at Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

“It is important to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the valley so that security forces could focus effectively on search and combing operations in the hill districts,” he added.

He said that additional security personnel, including newly deployed COBRA units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are stationed to track down those involved in violent activities.

He added that the state government discussed the arrest of three Arambai Tenggol (a Meitei group) members on Friday for “attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies”— with the director general of police (DGP) Mukesh Singh.

Ten persons were arrested by National Investigating Agency (NIA) including three AT members on June 19 in connection with multiple cases, including the Punjab National Bank, Ukhrul branch robbery case, the 5th IRB arms loot case, the murder of a Hmar woman in Jiribam, the abduction and killing of four Kukis, the attack on CRPF personnel at Narainsena, and the ambush on the convoy of the former chief minister N Biren Singh.

“After the arrest of the three AT members, there are no immediate plans for further arrests. However, intelligence inputs regarding the possession of arms by AT members are still being verified,” he said.

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Women vendors at Khwairamband Keithel, known as Ima Keithel, however protested and demanded their release.

The protesters alleged that several individuals associated with AT, who are also involved in market-related activities through the Kangleipak Economic Development Organisation (KEDO), were detained despite contributing to efforts aimed at restoring normalcy in the state.

A woman vendor Asem Nirmala said, “We know why they picked up those weapons. If the state government and central security forces had fulfilled their responsibilities at that time, why would they have felt compelled to do so?”

“We were witnesses when the weapons were surrendered. The government assured that it would take responsibility for restoring peace. Now, arresting these youths one after another is completely wrong,” she added.

“They acted to protect our lives and property. That phase is over now. They should be allowed to live peacefully and continue with their livelihoods,” she said.

Police armouries were looted across the state by civilians and militant groups in both valley and hill areas within months of ethnic violence breaking out in the state in May 2023.

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According to a government report, more than 5,669 arms and over 500,000 pieces of ammunition were looted from government armories, police stations, and police outposts on different occasions.

Earlier, in response to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal, a total of 307 weapons (246 by Arambai Tengol and 61 by other individuals and village volunteers in valley and hills districts) were surrendered in February, 2025.

On June 14, Singh announced that approximately 70% of looted weapons have been recovered.

“Police and other security forces will deal very strictly with those who are still holding arms and ammunition illegally. We will take stern action against them as per the law, and they will be arrested at any cost,” he said.