Manipur’s Covid-19 tally now 4,569, death toll rises to 16

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:35 IST

Manipur recorded three more deaths due to Ccoid-19 and other co-morbid health conditions on Sunday, taking the toll to 16, the health department said.

”Today, three males aged 73 years (Imphal West district),44 years (BSF personnel) and 94 years (Thoubal district) expired at JNIMS and RIMS (2 persons) respectively due to Covid-19 and other co-morbid health conditions,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of health department said in a statement.

The first death in the pandemic in Manipur was reported on July 29 after the state detected its first Covid-19 case on March 24.

“In the past 24 hours, 68 (42 males, 26 females) persons from the general population and 111 from the central armed police force (CAPF) were confirmed as new Covid-19 positive cases,” the statement said.

Eight of those tested positive on Sunday had returned from other states while the remaining 60 are locals without any significant travel history.

“All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place,” it said.

In the last 24 hours, 194 people were discharged from CAPF, RIMS and seven Covid care centres including a district hospital, it said.

Manipuir’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 4,569 including 1,192 CAPF personnel while a total of 2,632 people have been discharged so far. The number of active cases is 1,921 including 944 CAPF personnel. The recovery rate is 57.60 per cent, the statement said.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,31,726 people have been screened at various entry points of the state while 1,15,041 people have been tested for Covid-19.