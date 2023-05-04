In violence-hit Manipur, Army rescues ‘7,500’ people in night operation | Watch

The Indian Army and Assam Riffle personnel evacuated more than 7,500 civilians from violence-hit Manipur, following clashes and arson against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The relief and rescue operation continued through the night. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the situation under control. Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel rescue civilians from violence-hit areas, in Manipur. (PTI)

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Read | ‘Unhappy with violence in Manipur… why can’t we live peacefully': Boxer Mary Kom

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation.

Meiteis account for around 53% of Manipur’s population and are concentrated in Imphal Valley. The opponents of their ST status say it will deprive them of government jobs and admissions to educational institutions. They say Meiteis will get most of the reservation.

Tribals make up about 40% of the state’s population and include the Nagas and Kukis communities.

As violence flared and incidents of arson were reported, mobile internet services were banned across the state for five days.

The Congress has said the BJP's politics of “hate” was responsible for the violent confrontation between two communities in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, chief minister N Biren Singh blamed “prevailing misunderstandings between two sections of society” for the violence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON