Manipur violence: Mob set ablaze 2 abandoned Meitei houses in Jiribam

Imphal: In another incident in Manipur’s Jiribam, where fresh violence erupted last week, two abandoned houses belonging to Meitei were allegedly set ablaze by unknown miscreants in the early hours of Friday. (Representative Photo)

This comes despite the deployment of additional security forces in the Jiribam district after the reignition of violence in the border district of Manipur.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3am on Friday at Bhutangkhal under Borobekra police station. No casualties were reported during the incident.

Jiribam district, bordering Assam, is a key commercial hub in Manipur. However, commercial activity in the district came to a halt after the recovery of the beheaded body of a missing person on June 6, triggering a fresh bout of violence.

Over 70 houses belonging to both communities have so far been gutted, forcing more than thousand people to flee to safer places in neighbouring Assam and other parts of the Jiribam area.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further unwanted incidents, said district police. Additional security forces, including Manipur Police and central forces, are monitoring vulnerable areas to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, in view of the present situation in Jiribam, the All Jiribam Muslim Welfare Society (AJMWS) restricted the recreation and entertainment of the Eid-ul-Adha festival in the district.

A statement issued by the AJMWS mentioned that the decision had been taken in a meeting of the society held at Sonapur, Jiribam, on Friday.

AJMWS stated that Eid-ul-adha Namaz will be served at the respective Masjids of the locality by restricting the mass gathering of prayers at Eidgah of Muslim areas of Jiribam for expressing condolence.

In the meeting, it was also decided to restrict all kinds of recreation and entertainment of the Eid-ul-Adha festival in Jiribam, except essential prayers of Eid and necessary activities.

Considering the present situation in Manipur, AJMWS has decided to offer a special prayer on Eid day to restore peace and normalcy as well as for the peaceful rest of the departed soul who died in the ongoing violence of Manipur. It also appealed to all the Muslim brethren of Jiribam not to make unnecessary movements at any corner of Jiribam.