Home / India News / Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award
india news

Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award

The 90-minute film was earlier well-received at reputed festivals such as Indian Panorama, 51st International Film Festival, Goa, and 4th Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, Canada
A still from the Manipuri film Eigi Kona, which has won the Rajat Kamal award. (Supplied photo)
A still from the Manipuri film Eigi Kona, which has won the Rajat Kamal award. (Supplied photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Manipuri film Eigi Kona was on Monday conferred the Rajat Kamal Award as the best regional feature film at the 67th National Film Awards in New Delhi.

The film has been produced by K Sushila Leima and directed by Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam. It highlights the sorry state of ponies and polo players.

The film tells the story of Thawai, a young boy who loves Polo riding Stallone, a pony. Stallone is a descendant of the horse his famous grandfather rode to play polo. Again, like him, horses are in bad shape for want of food and shelter. His father cannot help but sell Stallone. Thawai becomes sick with pangs of separation from the horse. Unable to see Thawai’s suffering, his coach, mentor, and family bring back Stallone.

The 90-minute-long film was earlier well-received at reputed festivals such as Indian Panorama, 51st International Film Festival, Goa, 4th Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, Canada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out