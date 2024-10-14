Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki MLAs to meet in Delhi tomorrow for peace talks

Manipur MLAs from both Meitei and Kuki communities are likely to meet for peace talks in the national Capital New Delhi on Tuesday for the first time since the ethnic clashes broke out, officials aware of the matter said. The talks supervised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be mediated by Naga MLAs too. (Reuters file photo)

While Naga MLAs have over the last ten months met Meitei and Kuki MLAs separately at neutral places like Kolkata and Guwahati, this could be the first time that Kuki and Meitei MLAs are meeting under the same roof.

“Many MLAs have already reached Delhi. Others are scheduled to arrive today (Monday). The talks are set to be held tomorrow. We are not sure how many Kuki MLAs will be present in the meeting but have been assured that MLAs from all communities will be there,” said an official in the state government.

Since May 3, 2023, the day ethnic clashes broke out, the ten tribal MLAs, including ministers from Manipur have left the state Capital and are living in Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

Citing threats to their life, the MLAs have refused to enter Imphal, attend their office in the state Capital, or the proceedings of the state assembly. Whenever the tribals MLAs have visited the state, they have avoided air route from Imphal and taken the flight to Aizawl, Mizoram and then travelled to the hill districts of Manipur by road.

Union home minister Amit Shah had on September 17 said that the MHA is in talks with representatives of both communities to restore normalcy. The state continues to be divided on ethnic grounds with Meiteis living in valley districts while Kukis have moved back to the hill districts. Over 200 people have died in the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki groups in Manipur.

