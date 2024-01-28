Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address 109th edition, first this year
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: The 109th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat will be aired on Sunday, January 28, at 11am. It will be Modi's first Mann Ki Baat programme this year. The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio(AIR), DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.
On December 31, 2023, the 108th edition of Mann Ki Baat was aired, in which Modi talked about matters related to science, mental health, artificial intelligence (AI) and fitness. During the broadcast, eminent personalities like chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, actor Akshay Kumar, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur had shared their fitness tips.
About Mann Ki Baat programme
The first edition of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. The programme is aired to reach out to different sections of Indian society, including women, the elderly and the youth. Through the platform, Modi also spreads awareness about the government's initiatives, policies and welfare schemes.
Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects. It is also broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Things you need to know about the programme
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: What topics were discussed in previous edition ?
