Mann ki Baat: Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India’s capability, says Modi

The success of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has showed that the country was moving ahead with new energy after administering 1 billion doses earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday.

“Our health workers, through their tireless efforts, resolve and determination, set a new example,” the Prime Minister said in the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat. “I knew that they would leave no stone unturned in vaccinating people. After administering 100 crore vaccine doses, the country is moving ahead with new energy and enthusiasm.”

“The success of our vaccine programme displays India’s capability and the strength of the sabka prayas (collective effort) mantra,” he said.

On October 21, India achieved a milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed i billion.

India has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its ability to inoculate its population against the deadly virus, Modi said.

He also spoke about the use of latest technology such as drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles. He cited the examples of Manipur, where vaccines were delivered via a drone to an island, and Telangana, where trials are underway to deliver the jabs in a similar way.

“Earlier, there were so many rules, laws and restrictions in this sector that it was not possible to unlock the real capabilities of a drone,” Modi said. “The technology that should have been seen as an opportunity was seen as a crisis.”

Drones are now being used for various purposes, from spraying fertiliser on crops to preparing digital records of lands, and monitoring law and order, he said.

“We have to become a leading country in drone technology. Many companies are setting up manufacturing units. The Army, Navy and Air Force have also placed orders worth more than ₹500 crore with Indian drone companies,” Modi said.

Speaking about Amrit Mahotsav, Modi said the culture ministry is set to conduct a competition on patriotic songs to mark the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence. He urged the country’s youth to pen songs that reflect thoughts of a new India that would fuel the country’s resolve for the future.

“It is essential that these creations reflect the thought of new India, inspired by the current success of the country; it should be such that it fuels the country’s resolve for the future,” he said.

Noting that lullabies also have their own diversity, the Prime Minister called on reviving the art and said the ministry has decided to organise a competition related to it after receiving suggestions from listeners. “In these lullabies, there should be reference to modern India, the vision of 21st century India and its dreams,” Modi said.

The ministry will also conduct a Rangoli contest to mark the Amrit Mahotsav that would see people draw Rangolis related to the freedom movement, he said.

Noting that October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the freedom fighter and independent India’s first home minister. “Sardar Patel used to say that we can take the nation to new heights if we are united. With national unity, the nation has stature and development,” he said. “We can learn a lot from the life and thoughts of Sardar Patel.”

Lauding the increase in the number of women joining police, Modi said it has doubled between 2014 and 2020. He expressed hope that they will lead “new-age policing” in the future.

Amid the festive season, Modi urged people to promote locally manufactured items. “If you buy local, then your festival will also be illuminated and the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, or a weaver will also be lit up,” the Prime Minister said. “I am sure that the campaign which we all have started together will be stronger this time during the festivals.”