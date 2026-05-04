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    Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai, Raj Bhavan election results | Live updates

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: May 04, 2026 7:30:00 AM IST

    Live updates on election results for Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan seats in Puducherry. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Puducherry assembly elections.

    Election Result 2026
    Election Result 2026

    Results for key Puducherry constituencies—Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan—are being declared today, with counting underway across the Union Territory. These seats, spread across Puducherry and Karaikal regions, capture the unique political character of the UT, shaped by its compact geography, urban–rural mix and multi-regional composition. Mannadipet, Villianur and Ozhukarai are among the most prominent constituencies in the Puducherry region, while Thirubhuvanai reflects its reserved status and socio-political dynamics. Nedungadu, located in the Karaikal region, adds a distinct coastal and semi-urban dimension to the electoral landscape. Raj Bhavan, a relatively smaller but significant constituency, underscores the administrative core of Puducherry. Together, these constituencies offer a comprehensive view of the Union Territory’s political trends. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 04, 2026 7:30:00 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    Puducherry election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan seats.
    May 04, 2026 7:00:33 AM IST

    Who won in Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan constituencies in 2021

    Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai and Raj Bhavan represent Puducherry’s diverse electoral map, spanning urban, semi-urban and Karaikal regions, each with distinct local dynamics shaping the Union Territory’s political landscape.
    News India news Mannadipet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Nedungadu, Ozhukarai, Raj Bhavan election results | Live updates
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