Manohar Parrikar conferred honorary doctorate by NIT Goa for contribution to state, country

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was on Friday conferred an honorary doctorate by the National Institute of Technology, Goa, for his contribution to the state and the country.

The degree, presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the institute’s 4th annual convocation ceremony in Panaji, was received by NIT Director Gopal Mugeraya, on behalf of the ailing Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Announcing the decision to award the honorary doctorate, Mugeraya said it was in recognition for one of the foremost political leaders of the country who rose up to be the defence minister.

“The chief minister has been credited with transparency, efficiency and fast decision making,” he said.

Parrikar who is an IIT graduate in metallurgy, has served as Goa chief minister for four terms (2000-2002, 2002-2005, 2012-14 and 2017-present) while serving as defence minister between 2014 and 2017.

Speaking after conferring the honorary doctorate, the vice president showered praise on Parrikar.

“He deserves many such things. He is one of the best ideal political leaders of our country,” Naidu said.

“Manohar, as I could see from earlier days to now, is one of the exemplary characters. Honest, disciplined, very innovative... how could a man who was defence minister of India leave the post to become CM of his own state... Goa, you know what is the size, still the love for his native place, motherland that made him do this.”

“We are sorry we are missing him. We all pray to the almighty to give him back his good health and again enable him to work for the welfare of the people,” Naidu added.

The NIT Goa was one of the ten NITs established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2010.

