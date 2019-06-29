Manoj Tiwari demands ‘anti-Romeo’ squads in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Saturday suggested taking a leaf out of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘anti-Romeo’ squads to check eve-teasing in the national capital. “Eve-teasing incidents in buses, Metro and other places in Delhi is a matter of great concern. I demand the Delhi Police to form special squads as has been done in Uttar Pradesh so that no one troubles and teases our sisters and daughters,” he said. Tiwari urged the Delhi Police to deploy plain-clothes officers in such special squads to check eve-teasing incidents.

The ruling AAP, however, said the BJP was suggesting such an idea to hide the “failure” of the city police force. “We saw what anti-Romeo squads did in Uttar Pradesh where they caught brothers and sisters going together. We will not let it happen in Delhi,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

The ‘anti-Romeo squads’ were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:52 IST