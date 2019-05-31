Mansukh Mandaviya to carry forward Gandhian principles on ‘Padayatras’

Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, 46, was sworn in as a minister of state with independent charge on Thursday. In the previous government, he was the minister of state in charge of ministry of road transport and highways, ministry of shipping and ministry of chemicals and fertilizers. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2012, and was re-elected last year.

In 2002, at 28 years, Mandaviya won the Palitana assembly seat, making him the youngest Gujarat legislator. In 2012, when then state president R C Faldu lost the assembly elections, Mandaviya became the face of the community in politically sensitive Saurashtra region.

Mandaviya is known to often cycle to the Parliament when it’s in session.

First Published: May 31, 2019 18:08 IST