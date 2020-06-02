e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoist commander involved in Darbha valley attack killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Maoist commander involved in Darbha valley attack killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Police said that the Maoist, Dashru Punem, was involved in about a dozen cases of Maoist violence including Dharbha valley attack in 2013.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:11 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police the encounter took place in a forest between Hurrepal and Bechapal hills in the wee hours of Tuesday.
According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police the encounter took place in a forest between Hurrepal and Bechapal hills in the wee hours of Tuesday.(File photo.)
         

A Maoist commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head and being allegedly involved in Dharbha Valley attack in 2013, was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Police said that the Maoist, Dashru Punem, was working as ‘section commander’ of Military Company Number -2 of CPI (Maoist). He was involved in about a dozen cases of Maoist violence including Dharbha valley attack in 2013.

According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, the encounter took place in a forest between Hurrepal and Bechapal hills in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation. After a brief encounter, the Maoist fled from the spot. Later, we recovered a body of a Maoist in a ‘uniform’ who was identified as Punem,” said the SP.

Also read: Chhattisgarh sees record intake of labourers under MGNREGS in last two months

The SP further said that Punem was carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on his head and was involved in about 14 cases of Maoist violence in different districts of Bastar.

As per the press release issued by the Dantewada Police, Punem was involved in Maoist attack and violence in Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma district.

“He was also involved in Dharbha valley attack in which 27 people including Congress leaders were killed,” said the SP.

tags
top news
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In