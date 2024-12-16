Maoist leaders force ‘nasbandi’ on cadres who wish to marry, ex-Naxals tell Amit Shah

Maoist cadres who wish to marry are forced to undergo "nasbandi' (vasectomy) by their leaders, Union home minister Amit Shah was told by former Maoists on Sunday. An ex-Maoist from Telangana recalled getting vasectomy done, and getting it reversed after joining the mainstream. (Representational image)

“It is mandatory for Naxal cadres to have ‘nasbandi’ if they want to get married. The leaders don't want any member being involved emotionally with his offspring,” Markam Dula, a surrendered Naxal from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, said.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for males that cuts the supply of sperm to the semen, providing permanent birth control.

Another former Maoist, a woman from Odisha's Malkangiri, told Shah that she married a fellow cadre, who had to undergo the procedure. The husband was eventually killed in a police encounter and she surrendered, the woman added.

An ex-Maoist from Telangana recalled getting vasectomy done, and then reversing it after entering the mainstream.

He stated, “When I was a member of the CPI (Maoist), I had to go for 'nasbandi'. But after I gave up arms and joined the mainstream, I underwent another operation so that I could become a father. After the second operation, I became the father of a boy.”

Home Minister Amit Shah met a group of former Naxals at an event in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Sunday.

The event was attended by about 30 surrendered Naxals and insurgents belonging to six states -- Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Police announce ₹ 5 lakh reward for intel on Naxals

There, Shah said he was “immensely satisfied” that youngsters realised the “futility of violence” and laid down arms. He appealed to the remaining Naxals to “give up arms and join the mainstream.”

“Your rehabilitation is our responsibility. The Centre has formulated a rehabilitation policy for surrendered militants and Naxals, including those injured in violence,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)