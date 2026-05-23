Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary Of State arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi shortly
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi shortly. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.
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Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: United States Secretary Marco Rubio alongwith his wife Jeanette D Rubio, on Saturday departed from Kolkata for Delhi, where he will have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is also travelling with Secretary Rubio. The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26....Read More
Rubio is the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years, news agency PTI reported.
Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi later in the day. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday before participating in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.
Apart from Delhi, Rubio is also expected to travel to Agra and Jaipur during the visit.
Strategic partnership back in focus
The visit is being seen as an effort by both countries to maintain momentum in the India-US partnership at a time when global conflicts and trade tensions are reshaping diplomatic priorities.
Speaking about the trip on Friday, Rubio described India as a key partner for Washington.
Officials are expected to discuss a range of strategic issues, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its wider economic implications, particularly concerns linked to global energy supplies.
Trade and tariff concerns likely to feature in talks
Recent tensions linked to US tariffs on India are also expected to come up during discussions between the two sides. The visit is being viewed as a high-level diplomatic effort to stabilise and strengthen bilateral engagement despite differences on certain economic issues.
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio arrives at PMO to meet Modi
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US secretary of state Marco Rubio has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, NDTV reported.
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Marco Rubio to meet PM Modi, hold talks with Jaishankar on Sunday
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi later in the day. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday before participating in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio to meet PM Modi with energy, trade ties in focus
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, with energy security high on the agenda as the South Asian nation grapples with soaring oil prices and supply disruptions stemming from the war in Iran.
Ahead of the visit, Rubio said Washington was prepared to supply more energy to the world’s most-populous nation as India looks to diversify imports after the Middle East conflict disrupted global flows.
India has been hit hard because of its heavy reliance on energy supplies shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway effectively blocked soon after Iran was attacked late February. As surging oil prices batter the rupee and trigger record foreign outflows from local equities, the government this month rushed to introduce measures to contain the fallout, including raising fuel prices.
India has also ramped up purchases of Russian oil during the conflict, after briefly pulling back last year under pressure from Washington.
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Ahead of talks with PM Modi, Sergio Gor shares selfie With Rubio
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US State Secy Marco Rubio arrives in Delhi after Kolkata visit, to hold talks with PM Modi
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.
During his visit to the national capital, Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building.
Earlier in the day, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.
In a post on X, Rubio said, "Mother Teresa left a tremendous legacy of compassion and service. I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action."
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: Rubio arrives in India ahead of Quad talks
Marco Rubio India Visit Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday ahead of a meeting next week with his counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan, members of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad.
Rubio's first official trip to India comes as Washington seeks to stabilize relations with New Delhi after ties soured over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which raised duties on several Indian exports.
Much of Rubio’s four-day visit, however, will focus on a multi-city tour, along with a gala reception in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.