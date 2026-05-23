Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary Of State arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi shortly

Rubio is the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years, news agency PTI reported.

Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi later in the day. He will also hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday before participating in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.

Apart from Delhi, Rubio is also expected to travel to Agra and Jaipur during the visit.

Strategic partnership back in focus

The visit is being seen as an effort by both countries to maintain momentum in the India-US partnership at a time when global conflicts and trade tensions are reshaping diplomatic priorities.

Speaking about the trip on Friday, Rubio described India as a key partner for Washington.

Officials are expected to discuss a range of strategic issues, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its wider economic implications, particularly concerns linked to global energy supplies.

Trade and tariff concerns likely to feature in talks

Recent tensions linked to US tariffs on India are also expected to come up during discussions between the two sides. The visit is being viewed as a high-level diplomatic effort to stabilise and strengthen bilateral engagement despite differences on certain economic issues.