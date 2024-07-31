 ‘Mardaani 2’ inspiration IPS officer faces heat over viral fire engine video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Mardaani 2’ inspiration IPS officer faces heat over viral fire engine video

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2024 01:04 PM IST

The video, which was posted on June 15, shows a fire engine parked outside the East Canal Road residence of Tyagi, with no smoke or fire in sight.

IPS officer Archana Tyagi, who was the inspiration behind the Rani Mukherjee-starrer ‘Mardaani 2’ film, has sparked a row after a purported video showing a fire engine outside her Dehradun residence to fill water tanks on the roof went viral on social media.

Fire engine seen at ‘Mardaani 2’ inspiration IPS officer's home for ‘water supply’
Fire engine seen at ‘Mardaani 2’ inspiration IPS officer's home for ‘water supply’

The video, which was posted on June 15, shows a fire engine parked outside the East Canal Road residence of Archana Tyagi, with no smoke or fire in sight. It shows that the fire engine is being used to fill the water tank at a residence, and a name board at the gate displaying Archana Tyagi's name.

In the video, passersby can be heard expressing surprise, asking if fire engines also supplied water to homes.

Also read: ‘Grave misconduct’: Odisha govt suspends IPS officer for forcibly entering a married woman's home

One person can be heard saying, “This is great...Water tanks are being filled at the house. What will happen if any fire incident occurs if these engines are being used to fill water tanks?”

After a backlash on social media, Senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh sought information from the fire officer over the incident.

The Dehradun police issued a clarification on the incident, saying that the fire engine was sent to the spot after information about an LPG cylinder leakage in the kitchen of a house where two elderly people lived, reported PTI.

Also read: 'I was part of you': IPS officer's emotive appeal to students protesting over coaching deaths | Watch

The fire team reduced the leakage by pouring water on the LPG cylinder, preventing a major accident, an official release said.

Notably, Tyagi, a 1993 batch IPS officer, is posted as additional director general of police in Maharashtra. She has a reputation for being a strict officer and is known as a ‘supercop’. The 2019 film ‘Mardaani 2’ was based on her.

(With inputs from PTI)

