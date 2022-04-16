Home / India News / Married woman from Odisha sold in Rajasthan for 1.5 lakh, two held
Married woman from Odisha sold in Rajasthan for 1.5 lakh, two held

The woman allegedly had a fight with her husband in Jharsuguda district when a woman named Supriya Prajapati coaxed her to go to Rajasthan with her. The police got to know about the trafficking after they arrested three people recently.
On April 13, Supriya alias Rajni and Manoj Prajapati, the man she was forcibly married to were arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 03:54 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The police in the western Odisha district of Jharsuguda have rescued a married woman who was allegedly sold for 1.5 lakh in Rajasthan.

Jharsuguda SP Bikas Chandra Das said the woman was rescued from Rampur village of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. “On April 7, we received a complaint that the married woman was allegedly trafficked from Jharsuguda by a woman and two of her associates to Rajasthan. Later, she was married off to a man named Manoj Prajapati against her will,” Das said.

The woman allegedly had a fight with her husband in Jharsuguda district when a woman named Supriya Prajapati coaxed her to go to Rajasthan with her. The police got to know about the trafficking after they arrested three people--- Hrusikesh Sethi, Kiran Sethi and Danishi of Jharsuguda on April 7. On April 13, Supriya alias Rajni and Manoj Prajapati were arrested.

“I had married the woman and paid 1.5 lakh. I was not aware that she was already married and had a child,” said Manoj Prajapati.

