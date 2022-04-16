Married woman from Odisha sold in Rajasthan for 1.5 lakh, two held

The police in the western Odisha district of Jharsuguda have rescued a married woman who was allegedly sold for ₹1.5 lakh in Rajasthan.

Jharsuguda SP Bikas Chandra Das said the woman was rescued from Rampur village of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. “On April 7, we received a complaint that the married woman was allegedly trafficked from Jharsuguda by a woman and two of her associates to Rajasthan. Later, she was married off to a man named Manoj Prajapati against her will,” Das said.

The woman allegedly had a fight with her husband in Jharsuguda district when a woman named Supriya Prajapati coaxed her to go to Rajasthan with her. The police got to know about the trafficking after they arrested three people--- Hrusikesh Sethi, Kiran Sethi and Danishi of Jharsuguda on April 7. On April 13, Supriya alias Rajni and Manoj Prajapati were arrested.

“I had married the woman and paid ₹1.5 lakh. I was not aware that she was already married and had a child,” said Manoj Prajapati.