Home / India News / ‘Martyr’: No such nomenclature, govt tells Parliament
india news

‘Martyr’: No such nomenclature, govt tells Parliament

There is no official nomenclature such as “martyr” for the armed forces’ personnel who are killed in line of duty, the ministry of home affairs informed Parliament on Wednesday.
There is no official nomenclature such as ‘martyr’ for the armed forces’ personnel who are killed in line of duty, the Centre told Parliament. (ANI)
There is no official nomenclature such as ‘martyr’ for the armed forces’ personnel who are killed in line of duty, the Centre told Parliament. (ANI)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar, New Delhi

There is no official nomenclature such as “martyr” for the armed forces’ personnel who are killed in line of duty, the ministry of home affairs informed Parliament on Wednesday.

To a question on whether the government has any plan regarding the status of martyrs and the amenities provided to their dependents, MoS home Nityanand Rai in a written reply said “There is no such official nomenclature. However, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to issue ‘Operational Casualty Certificate’ to the Next of Kins (NoKs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who are killed action.”

MoS Rai also listed the benefits provided to the Next of Kins of CAPFs and AR personnel, which include central ex-gratia compensation from 25 lakhs to 45 lakhs, liberalized family pension under Central Civil Services Rules (1939), financial assistance from Risk/Welfare/Benevolent fund of the force and payment of assistance by some states/union territories as per their rules.

Besides, the Centre also provided concession in air and rail travel, a quota for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, scholarship under Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme, the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out