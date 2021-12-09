‘Martyr’: No such nomenclature, govt tells Parliament

There is no official nomenclature such as “martyr” for the armed forces’ personnel who are killed in line of duty, the ministry of home affairs informed Parliament on Wednesday.

To a question on whether the government has any plan regarding the status of martyrs and the amenities provided to their dependents, MoS home Nityanand Rai in a written reply said “There is no such official nomenclature. However, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to issue ‘Operational Casualty Certificate’ to the Next of Kins (NoKs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who are killed action.”

MoS Rai also listed the benefits provided to the Next of Kins of CAPFs and AR personnel, which include central ex-gratia compensation from ₹25 lakhs to ₹45 lakhs, liberalized family pension under Central Civil Services Rules (1939), financial assistance from Risk/Welfare/Benevolent fund of the force and payment of assistance by some states/union territories as per their rules.

Besides, the Centre also provided concession in air and rail travel, a quota for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, scholarship under Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme, the minister said.