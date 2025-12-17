Masked man torches two cars outside house in Gurugram village

Two cars parked outside a house in Sidhrawali village here were set on fire by a masked man, police said. An FIR has been filed, and police are reviewing footage to identify the suspect. (Representative image)(PTI)

The incident was captured early Tuesday on a CCTV camera installed at the house of the vehicle owner, Raman Yadav, who suspects a man and his sister, who have an old enmity with his family, to be the culprits.

An FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur Police Station, they said.

According to the police, CCTV footage shows a masked man setting a Mahindra Thar on fire around 2.07 am, with the flames subsequently spreading to a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R parked nearby. The man was seen fleeing after setting the vehicles ablaze.

As the vehicles were parked close to the house, the fire also caused damage to a portion of the structure, police said.

In his complaint, Yadav said he and his family were asleep when they heard a commotion outside. Upon rushing out, they found the Thar engulfed in flames, followed soon by the Wagon R catching fire. Efforts to douse the blaze failed, he said.

After receiving information, a police team and a fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and brought the fire under control, but both vehicles were completely gutted, officials said.

Yadav alleged that a man, Shubhash and his sister Babli from the village, with whom his family had an old rivalry, could be behind the incident. He also claimed that the windows of his Thar had been damaged a few months ago, for which a complaint was filed.

A police officer said CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused, and arrests will be made soon.