‘Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around’: JNU on campus violence

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:14 IST

After violence erupted on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, the university administration released an urgent statement for the entire JNU community saying that there was a law and order situation in the JNU campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, vandalizing property and attacking students, the varsity said in a statement.

The JNU administration has called in the police to restore order and guard the students .

Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants, the university administration said.