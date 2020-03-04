Masks not the only solution against coronavirus, says Prakash Javadekar

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:33 IST

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that masks are not the only solution to stop the spread of coronavirus and is not necessary for everyone.

“Wearing masks is not the only solution and is not necessary for everyone. Other things are, keeping your hands clean, taking precautions in public places, and doing namaskar,” Javadekar said, according to ANI.

There has been a surge in demand for masks and hand sanitisers in the national capital, especially in east Delhi after one person tested in Mayur Vihar area tested positive.

There have also been reports from Mumbai of shortage of surgical masks and N95 masks, which offer greater protection. The World Health Organization (WHO) has directed that working medical staff should wear N95 masks, but regular surgical masks are sufficient for others. Prices of regular surgical masks have increased from ₹8-10 to over ₹35. N95 masks costs around ₹75.

Amid the scare of coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in an advisory had said a healthy person needs to wear a mask only if he or she taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

It had also said that masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

Last month, India allowed the immediate export of at least two large consignments of protective clothing including masks to China setting aside the ban on the export of personal protection equipment imposed at the beginning of February amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost 26,000 people are under surveillance across the country for coronavirus as the number of those testing positive for the virus rose to 28 in India.

Earlier Wednesday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that passengers from all countries will now be screened at airports as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

The government had earlier put passengers from 12 countries under the scanner.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who addressed the media on Wednesday said that a task force has been formed under his leadership and its members have been tasked to deal with coronavirus situation as an emergency.