Nearly 100 stray dogs ‘poisoned’ in Telangana; gram panchayat sarpanch booked

Nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Yacharam village near Hyderabad after being poisoned, prompting police to register a case against the local sarpanch and two other panchayat representatives, officials said on Wednesday. Telangana has seen around 500 dog deaths since January. (AFP)

According to police, the incident is the latest in a worrying series of mass killings of stray dogs reported across Telangana, with around 500 such deaths recorded in multiple districts since January 6, news agency PTI reported.

An animal welfare activist linked to the Stray Animal Foundation of India lodged a complaint at the Yacharam police station, claiming the dogs were injected with a poisonous substance on January 19. Acting on the complaint, police booked the Yacharam gram panchayat sarpanch, secretary and a ward member under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the report said.

While the complainant alleged that nearly 100 dogs were killed, police said preliminary verification on the ground suggested that about 50 animals may have died. Officials added that the investigation is still at an early stage and the exact number of deaths will be confirmed after further inquiry.

Police are also trying to trace the carcasses of the dogs to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events, an official said.

The Yacharam case comes close on the heels of similar incidents reported from other parts of the state.

In Hanamkonda district, police recently registered cases against nine people, including two women sarpanches and their husbands, over the alleged killing of nearly 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages, the report noted. In another incident in Kamareddy district, around 200 stray dogs were reportedly killed, leading to cases being filed against six individuals, including five village sarpanches.

Investigators suspect that some elected village representatives may have ordered or carried out the killings in an attempt to address complaints from residents about the stray dog problem. Police believe the actions may have been taken to honour promises made to villagers ahead of the gram panchayat elections held in December last year.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing in all cases, and those found responsible will face strict action under the law.

(With inputs from PTI)