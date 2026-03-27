Massive avalanche blocks Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, one killed

A 10-year-old child was killed and an elderly man seriously injured after a massive avalanche hit Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh burying a number of vehicles and blocking the strategic highway. File photo of snow clearance work underway at Zoji La Pass after snowfall in Zoji La. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations of Sonamarg and Drass after at-least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow following a massive avalanche in the afternoon. Men and machinery are at work to clear the road and look if there are any people trapped in the avalanche.

Police said that the avalanche struck the vehicles on the highway in the afternoon at Captain-turn at Zojila Pass in Drass.

Sub divisional magistrate Drass, Vishal Atri said that they have confirmation of the death of one child and injuries to a senior citizen.

"A 10-year-old child has died in the incident and a elderly man has been shifted from sub district hospital Drass to Kargil hospital for advanced treatment," Atri said.