Massive avalanche blocks Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, one killed
Police said that the avalanche struck the vehicles on the highway in the afternoon at Captain-turn at Zojila Pass in Drass.
A 10-year-old child was killed and an elderly man seriously injured after a massive avalanche hit Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh burying a number of vehicles and blocking the strategic highway.
The administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations of Sonamarg and Drass after at-least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow following a massive avalanche in the afternoon. Men and machinery are at work to clear the road and look if there are any people trapped in the avalanche.
Police said that the avalanche struck the vehicles on the highway in the afternoon at Captain-turn at Zojila Pass in Drass.
Sub divisional magistrate Drass, Vishal Atri said that they have confirmation of the death of one child and injuries to a senior citizen.
"A 10-year-old child has died in the incident and a elderly man has been shifted from sub district hospital Drass to Kargil hospital for advanced treatment," Atri said.
He said that the identity of the child was yet to be confirmed.
He said that the rescue operation was continuing from both the sides of the highway- Sonamarg side in Kashmir and Drass side in Ladakh.
"A large stretch of the highway has been affected and when we reached the site we saw some 12-15 vehciles under the snow. We couldn't go to the back side of the avalanche," he said.
He said that the administration then contacted Beacon and Army to launch rescue operation from both sides.
"More than 100 people will be involved in the rescue operation besides the snow clearance machines. There is police, SDRF, BRO, army ambulances and we have also taken help from personnel of Megha tunnel. The rescue operation from the Kashmir side was hindered owing to the traffic jam as there was an up-convoy from that side," he said.
He said that the rescue operation was continuing for five hours from 1 pm and was expected to continue for another three-four hours.