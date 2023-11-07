Massive blaze engulfs shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar; firefighting underway

A massive fire broke out at a shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday morning. The shop was located in the Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town in Surendranagar. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed to tackle the growing blaze. Fire breaks out at a shop in Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town, Surendranagar district, Gujarat.

In the video shared by news agency PTI, firefighters were seen struggling to control a rapidly spreading blaze that has engulfed adjacent shops.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

