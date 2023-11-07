close_game
close_game
News / India News / Massive blaze engulfs shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar; firefighting underway

Massive blaze engulfs shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar; firefighting underway

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Massive fire breaks out at shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, multiple fire tenders deployed

A massive fire broke out at a shop in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday morning. The shop was located in the Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town in Surendranagar. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed to tackle the growing blaze.

Fire breaks out at a shop in Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town, Surendranagar district, Gujarat.
Fire breaks out at a shop in Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town, Surendranagar district, Gujarat.

In the video shared by news agency PTI, firefighters were seen struggling to control a rapidly spreading blaze that has engulfed adjacent shops.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out