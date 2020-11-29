Massive cycle of religious conversions going on under guise of love: Chouhan

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:37 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged that a ‘massive cycle’ of religious conversions is going on under the guise of love in the country. Chouhan claimed that the condition of such women’s lives have gone from bad to worse making it necessary to stop marriages with wrong motives, done through incentives, pressure, fear and temptation.

Chauhan was in Prayagraj on a personal visit to immerse ashes of his father-in-law at the Sangam.

Speaking on the contentious issue of ‘love jihad’, he said state governments run by the BJP were bringing in tough laws to curb religious conversions under the guise of love.

Speaking over the massive demonstrations against the Centre’s new farm laws, Chouhan said that there can be no well-wisher of farmers like PM Narendra Modi. He said all the three laws being opposed are in the interest of farmers.

Chouhan arrived at Sangam city on Saturday morning to immerse the ashes of his father-in-law Ghanshyam Das Masani, who passed away recently. The MP CM was received at the Bamrauli airport by UP minister of civil aviation, minority welfare, haj and waqf department, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Chouhan was also accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh and few other relatives. The MP CM also met Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and performed religious rituals at Sangam.

Chouhan’s comments on Love Jihad came on a day when Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

Chouhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh has also indicated that it would double the duration of sentence to 10-years of rigorous imprisonment from a 5 year sentence for cases of forceful religious conversions and marriages by enticement or fraud.