Massive fire in Delhi's Budh Vihar factory kills 3, leaves 3 others injured

A major fire broke out in a factory in Rithala, Delhi, where the fire department has removed three charred bodies from the spot, while three others were injured. Locals gathered as Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a factory, at Rithala, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

According to a press note, on Tuesday, a call vide DD No.81A at 19.29 PM was received at PS Budh Vihar that a fire broke out in a factory at Rana Complex, Gate No.2, Rithala, and some people are trapped inside and efforts are being made to rescue them.

On receipt of the information, the Emergency Officer, along with police staff, rushed to the spot. There, they found a four-floor building at the aforementioned address, in which ready-made bags and plastic bags were being made on the ground and first floors.

The press note said that the owner of the building is Suresh Bansal, and his son Nitin Bansal is running a factory on the ground floor and the first floor. The second floor is rented out to Mr Anand, who is doing some fabric work, and the top floor and the third floor area are being used as a godown, and the same are rented out to Rakesh Arora (69 yrs), who makes disposal article works.

Initially, the CATS ambulance removed three injured persons named Nitin (owner's son), age 31 years, and Rakesh (worker), age 30 years, both with 80 per cent burn injuries and Virender (worker, age 25 years) with minor burn injuries, and they were taken to Dr BSA Hospital for treatment.

Later on, during treatment, Nitin and Rakesh were shifted to RML Hospital, the press note said.

On Wednesday at about 1.15 AM, the firemen removed three charred bodies from the first floor (beyond recognition) in a CATS ambulance to Dr. BSA Hospital.

According to the press note, the fire tenders are continuously making efforts to bring the fire under control. Still in the morning at about 6 AM, the fire is controlled on the Ground and the first floor, but the fire on the third floor and the top floor is being controlled. A search of the building is yet to be conducted for heavy smoke.