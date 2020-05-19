Massive lockdown relaxations in Telangana barring containment zones in Hyderabad

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:34 IST

The Telangana government on Monday announced relaxations in lockdown restrictions to a large extent with effect from Tuesday, while extending the general lockdown till May 31, in sync with the Centre.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting on Monday evening.

Later, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the entire state had been declared a green zone, except for a few containment areas in Hyderabad covering 1,452 families, as identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

“The lockdown restrictions will be strictly implemented in these containment areas and people won’t be allowed to come out under any circumstances,” KCR said.

The Cabinet decided that except in Hyderabad, in all other parts of Telangana, all shops would be allowed to open from Tuesday. In Hyderabad, 50 per cent of shops and commercial establishments would be opened on alternate days on an odd-even basis.

State-run RTC buses will start running with effect from 6 am on Tuesday all over the state. “However, no city buses would be allowed to run in Hyderabad and there will be no inter-state bus services. Similarly, metro rail services will also remain shut till May 31,” the chief minister said.

Similarly, all auto rickshaws with a maximum of two passengers apart from driver and all cab services with a maximum of three passengers would be permitted to run. All these passenger services should have to strictly follow Covid-19 rules, he said.

“Haircutting salons can be opened in all parts of the state including Hyderabad, except in containment areas. All e-commerce activities will be allowed. All government offices can resume functioning with 100 per cent attendance. So can industries, factories and manufacturing units,” he said.

However, as per the Central guidelines, places of worships, malls, cinema theatres, function halls, bars, restaurants, pubs, clubs, sports stadia, swimming pools, educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms, amusement parks and other such places of public gatherings, would not be allowed under any circumstances. “No religious gatherings, meetings and rallies would be allowed,” he said.

The chief minister said curfew would be strictly in force from 7 pm to 7 am. “People should maintain self-restraint. They should compulsorily wear masks and follow Covid-19 rules. Please don’t come out unless it is essential. Similarly, please don’t allow elderly people above 65 years of age to come out during the lockdown period,” he appealed to citizens.