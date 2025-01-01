Massive traffic jams, crowded Metro stations as Delhiites welcome 2025| Video

The national capital witnessed traffic jams on several roads while long queues formed at key Metro station on the first day of 2025. According to a PTI report, the C-Hexagon at India Gate saw a massive crowd gathering on Kartavya Path, resulting in traffic congestion in the area. Security personnel try to manage a rush of passengers at the Rajiv Chowk metro station on the first day of new year 2025, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(PTI)

Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, Akshardham Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Road and the Jagannath Temple in south Delhi witnessed massive crowd.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police issue over 4,500 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve

Long queues of commuters were formed at multiple metro stations, including Central Secretariat, Mandi House, and Rajiv Chowk. Long lines were seen at the entry gates and ticket counters, while the platforms were equally packed with commuters eager to board the trains.

Traffic hit on key roads across capital

According to the PTI report, massive traffic was hit at Parliament Street, India Gate, and Connaught Place in central Delhi.

The situation was similar at Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi, at Rithala towards Rohini Sector-24, from Samaypur Badli to Shahbad Dairy in northwest Delhi, at Gol Market, from Ajmeri Gate Chowk to Paharganj Chowk in central Delhi, at Burari bypass, etc, the report added.

In a social media post, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Mundka to Rajdhani Park and vice-versa due to deep potholes and water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Deepali Verma, who came to Hanuman Mandir from north Delhi to seek blessings, said, "I wish everyone a very happy New Year filled with peace and prosperity. I have come here along with my husband and son to offer prayers at the temple and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings."

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2025: From Mumbai to Sydney, how people across the world celebrated | In photos

According to a police officer, their main focus was on India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir and Connaught Place.

"We have deployed personnel across 11 roads at India Gate's C-Hexagon. Auto-rickshaws are not being allowed to park on C-Hexagon, and visitors have been asked to stay within the India Gate premises to minimize traffic disruptions," the officer explained.

The crowd is expected to increase in the evening, another officer said.

Kajal, a resident of Machkar Village who visited Qutub Minar with her family on New Year's Day, expressed her frustration after waiting for over an hour to get entry tickets.

"After waiting for so long, all our excitement has faded. We're now questioning why we even came here. The crowd this time is much larger than before," she said.

(With PTI inputs)