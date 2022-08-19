Home / India News / Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow

Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 11:04 PM IST

According to reports, the last date of submitting nominations was August 2, and the model code of conduct had come into effect on August 15.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Polling for Mattannur municipality in Kerala is set to take place on Saturday under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will take place on Monday (August 22) and the results will also be out on the same day.

The term for Mattannur municipality would be over on September 10, while the swearing-in of council is expected on September 11.

There are 35 wards in the Mattannur municipality. The voters count stand at 38,812, of whom 18,200 are men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

