Maximum temp dips in Mumbai and suburbs, minimum to remain low for next 3-4 days

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 01:37 IST

In some respite from rising temperatures, Mumbai and suburbs recorded a dip in maximum temperatures on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to remain low for the next three to four days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba station of IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees below normal. This was a marginal drop from Saturday’s 28.8 degrees. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees below normal and a drop from 30.1 degrees recorded on Saturday.

Minimum temperature at Colaba was 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 above normal.

“Maharashtra is experiencing a mini winter where the minimum temperatures are likely to drop significantly over the next three to four days. Minimum temperature at Mumbai and Thane can drop to 16-18 degrees Celsius,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD. The IMD has also predicted mild rainfall in some parts of the state.

The drop in temperature has been attributed to an active western disturbance owing to cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile air quality continued to remain poor. An overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 276 (poor) was recorded. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 stations at which the air quality was measured, Navi Mumbai had the worst quality of air as an AQI of 327 (very poor) was measured. This was followed by Mazagaon where an AQI of 322 was recorded.

“Lower variation in temperature along with inflow of polluted continental air will lead to poor AQI in next two days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.