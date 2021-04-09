'May his soul rest in peace': PM Modi condoles Prince Philip's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and remembered the duke's military career and his services to the community. "My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip. He was 99. His death came just months before his 100th birthday in June. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the palace said in a statement.

The duke had been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 17 after feeling unwell. On March 1, he was transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital, also in London, where doctors continued to treat the infection as well as undertake testing for a pre-existing heart condition. After heart surgery, the duke was discharged from the hospital in mid-March.

The couple had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle because their advanced age put them at heightened risk from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Prince Philip and the queen received their first vaccinations against Covid-19 in January. Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

(With inputs from agencies)



