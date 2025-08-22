'May lead to a catch-22': SC explains why placing dogs in shelters won't work

The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to have stray dogs picked up, but also released back on the streets after sterilisation if the animals are not rabid or exhibiting aggressive behaviour. An earlier Supreme Court order had directed the relocation of stray dogs to shelter homes, without their subsequent release.(PTI)

The fresh verdict is a modification of the August 11 order, which directed authorities to round up stray dogs and not release them. Explaining its reasoning behind the fresh verdict, the Supreme Court bench cited the earlier order and called it "too harsh".

‘Catch-22 situation’

The top court said a blanket order on placing dogs inside shelters would present a "catch-22" situation. "It cannot be gainsaid that before any direction for impounding the entire stray dog population is given, it would be necessary to have a look at the existing infrastructure and human resources available with the municipal bodies," the Supreme Court order read.

The bench further explained that a blanket directive to have dogs placed inside shelters or pounds, "without evaluating the existing infrastructure may lead to a catch-22 situation because such directions may be impossible to comply with".

Citing these reasons, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to continue to comply with all but one provisions of the earlier order, thus stating that the stray dogs be "sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back."

The top court clarified that the order does not apply to rabid dogs, which have to be immunised but not released back, and be kept in separate shelters thereafter.

The earlier August 11 order of the Supreme Court had directed the relocation of dogs to shelter homes, without any release, within eight weeks. It had also warned of action if authorities were obstructed from complying with the court's guidelines.

However, the fresh order also upholds that anyone causing hindrance in the implementations of the modified guidelines will face action.

Besides, the Supreme Court restricted public feeding of stray dogs, ordering the creation of dedicated spaces for this purpose. "The persons found feeding the dogs on the streets in contravention of the above directions shall be liable to be proceeded against under the relevant legal framework," the Supreme Court said.

Several animal activists and dog lovers who were protesting against the August 11 order have welcomed the fresh verdict.