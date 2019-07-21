Mayawati instructs Karnataka lawmaker to back Kumaraswamy govt in trust vote

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday asked her lone lawmaker in Karnataka to support the ruling coalition of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) in the trust vote scheduled for Monday .

The announcement came hours after N Mahesh, the BSP legislator, said he had been asked to skip the vote by the party.

On Friday, Karnataka Assembly missed the second deadline for the HD Kumaraswamy government’s trust vote that Governor Vajubhai Vala had set for the ruling coalition. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier tried to build consensus in the house on the timing of the vote, announced that the discussion would continue on Monday.

The Kumaraswamy government has been rocked by 16 MLAs resigning in the last two weeks - 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) . The two independent legislators have also withdrawn their support to the coalition government.

