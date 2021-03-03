IND USA
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state, accuses insensitive attitude in serious case
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state, accuses insensitive attitude in serious case

Mayawati also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, and accused it of adopting an insensitive attitude even in serious cases.

Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, she charged.

"Everyone is concerned about painful and embarrassing incidents of Dalit and women harassment. Even in such serious cases, the insensitive and negligence of government is unfortunate," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.

"Dalit oppression and murder of a man in Hathras and ruthless killing of a Dalit RTI activist in Gujarat prove that lives of Dalits, oppressed and women are not safe under the BJP government like in previous Congress regime. The government should immediately take notice of this," she added.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of a 50-year-old man being shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district allegedly by a man accused of molesting the victim's daughter.

Mumbai: A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_18_2021_000073B)(PTI)
india news

No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The 24 States and UTs include Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated against Covid-19 at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday(ANI)
india news

President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Mayawati also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PIBTvpm ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021** Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the first dose of COVID vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2021_000031B)(PTI)
india news

Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Open cast coal mines at Jharia in Dhanbad.(Representative Photo/HT)
india news

Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose

By Gerard de Souza, Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi/goa
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl came together to found film production company, Phantom Films, in Mumbai in 2011
india news

I-T raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Commenting on the ongoing raids, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the agencies only go after those against whom they have credible information.
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Serum Institute of India's executive director Natasha Poonawalla took her first dose of Covishield on Tuesday.
india news

'Proud': Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha's message after taking Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Only after thorough rounds of local and international clinical trials, Covishield vaccines were deemed safe and effective, Natasha wrote.
The world’s No. 3 oil importer and consumer expects strong demand for transport and industrial fuels to drive next year’s rebound. Consumption of diesel an economic barometer and the country’s most-used fuel will grow by more than 13%, as will demand for gasoline.(PTI)
india news

Demand for gasoline, diesel in India will reach record 215.24 mln in 1 yr: PPAC

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels will reach a record 215.24 million tons in the 12 months through March 2022, according to estimates by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India’s oil ministry.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
india news

'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said that expressing views which are different from the opinion of the government will not be seditious.
The district administration said the cross was being hoisted on a different hillock where a Christian temple existed.(HT Photo)
india news

BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Guntur. Andhra cops 'fact-check' them

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • A Guntur district official said the two hillocks were located at a distance of a one-and-a-half kilometre.
Rescheduling of an appointment has to be done before the appointment day.
india news

5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Confirmation details have to be download, rescheduling can be done only before the appointment day.
Landslide occured at Shabanbas Banihal in the wee hours of Wednesday.(ANI file photo)
india news

Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu national highway, restoration work underway

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:15 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the steps taken in this year’s budget for the education sector.
india news

Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The budget has broadened India's efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability, PM Modi said.
Naveen Patnaik government is starting an OBC survey to study their social and educational status in the state. The last such survey is 90-years old.(HT photo)
india news

Odisha: Opposition says OBC survey bid to create vote bank by Naveen Patnaik

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • A former state minister said that the OBC survey was an attempt to create an OBC votebank and this would be the first instance in Odisha of influencing voting as per caste lines.
