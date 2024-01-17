close_game
MEA on Iran strikes in Pakistan: 'We understand actions taken in self defence'

MEA on Iran strikes in Pakistan: ‘We understand actions taken in self defence’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 10:42 PM IST

MEA on Iran's air strikes in Pakistan: MEA official spokesperson said, “This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan."

The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reacted to Iran’s air strikes in Pakistan, saying that the matter is between the two countries, as per news agency ANI. This comes after Islamabad recalled its ambassador to Tehran, a day after Iran launched airstrikes on Pakistan that it claimed targeted bases for Jaish al-Adl. Islamabad denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace and said it killed two children after Iran targeted southwestern Baluchistan province in the country.

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the Middle East by Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in Gaza. Iran also launched strikes earlier in Iraq and Syria over an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month.

MEA official spokesperson said, “This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

The statement added, "We understand actions that countries take in their self defense.”

What has Iran said on the strikes?

Iran's foreign minister said that it had hit militants in "missile and drone" strikes as Tehran targeted two bases of the Sunni Muslim group Jaish al-Adl, which is designated a "foreign terrorist organisation" by the US state department.

"Iran's security has been repeatedly targeted by Jaish al- Adl terrorist group from Pakistani soil and we are hopeful that stronger security cooperation between the two countries continue," Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in Davos.

What Pakistan said on the strikes?

Pakistan said that the airstrikes are a violation of its airspace and resulted in the deaths of two children without disclosing the location of the strikes. Although, Iran contested the claim alleging that only militants were hit and those targeted were linked to Israel.

