MEA reacts to Donald Trump's 100 percent tariff on pharma imports: 'Closely monitoring'

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to US President Donald Trump imposing a 100 per cent tariff on pharma imports, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying that the implications of Washington's action are being examined. New Delhi, Sep 19 (ANI): MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing, in New Delhi, on Friday (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Garb )

He also said that the relevant department and ministry are closely monitoring the matter and studying the impact the order would have on India.

"We saw a notice yesterday on social media that talked about new tariffs. We've seen the report on pharma and other products, and the relevant ministry and department are closely monitoring the matter and examining its impact," Jaiswal said in his weekly presser.

The MEA reaction comes after Trump announced that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products from October 1 2025, a move likely to affect India.

However, he introduced an exception – companies building production facilities in the United States will be exempt from the tariff.



Donald Trump announced pharma tariff on social media

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), Donald Trump wrote, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. 'IS BUILDING' will be defined as 'breaking ground' and/or 'under construction.'”

However, news agency ANI quoted Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, as saying, "The executive order refers to patented or branded products supplied to the US. It does not apply to generic medicines."

Donald Trump noted that companies that have already begun constructing plants in the United States will be exempt from the new tariff. "There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post stated.