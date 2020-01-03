e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / MEA rejects reports of OIC meet on Kashmir

MEA rejects reports of OIC meet on Kashmir

The assertion came after media reports claimed that Saudi Arabia has conveyed to Pakistan through its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that it was planning to convene a meeting on the Kashmir issue.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 03:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference.(ANI photo)
         

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said it has no information that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was organising any India-focussed meeting and dubbed reports that such a conference was likely to be held on Kashmir as “entirely speculative”.

The assertion came after media reports claimed that Saudi Arabia has conveyed to Pakistan through its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that it was planning to convene a meeting on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday had said that Islamabad wanted an early meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation be convened to discuss the human rights situation in Kashmir.

Dismissing the media reports on any likely OIC meeting on Kashmir, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “The reports are entirely speculative... At this stage, we are not aware of any such meeting of OIC on any India-related matter...If you see Pakistan’s statement, it has said that it is envisaged. They are using words like envisaged, planned etc. I don’t think there has been any statement by Pakistan that this is happening,” Kumar said at a briefing.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news