MEA says India carefully monitors China infrastructure build-up

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is carefully monitoring developments along border areas including construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the western sector, news agency PTI reported.

“The government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along border areas. The government takes all adequate, appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity, sovereignty,” Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said.

The MEA's statement comes day after a top US general described the Chinese activity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh theatre as eye-opening. General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, said,“The [Chinese] activity level is eye-opening. Some of the infrastructure being created in the PLA’s Western Theatre Command is alarming. One has to ask the question ‘why’, and get a response as to what are their intentions.”



On May 31, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs virtually met and reviewed the situation along the LAC in Ladakh, agreeing to continue diplomatic and military talks.

The Indian side was led by additional secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, while the Chinese side was led by Hong Liang, director general of the department of boundary and ocean affairs in the foreign ministry.

The two sides agreed that, as instructed by the two foreign ministers, they “should continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations” the MEA had said in a statement.

