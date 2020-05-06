e-paper
India News / Media body asks govt for stimulus package

Media body asks govt for stimulus package

india Updated: May 06, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The print media industry has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4500 crore during the months of March and April, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) said on Wednesday, seeking a relief and stimulus package for the sector that employees three million people directly or indirectly.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Shailesh Gupta, President of the INS said the body has requested the Centre for a stimulus package and also sought the support of all state governments and public sector firms , as well as the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) to take immediate steps to release the dues (for advertising by government and government departments) payable up to April.

“Newspapers are facing the most turbulent and difficult period of all times. This industry directly and indirectly gives employment to 3 million people. However, against all odds and in spite of the increasing costs with no returns, all necessary steps are taken to ensure that the newspaper reaches every morning to its readers in every nook and corner of the country regularly,” Gupta said.

The INS president on behalf of its members, expressed his gratitude and appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani who has promised to clear all the pending payments arising from government advertising till April.

“This move will provide much needed respite to the print media industry, which has lost nearly 4500 Crores during March and April,” the INS statement said.

We look forward to a similar approach from Prime Minister Modi, as over the past few weeks INS has requested the Union Government for a stimulus package, the statement added.

