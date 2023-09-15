Meet 3 Tamil Nadu women set to become temple priests, CM Stalin says only in Dravidian model

Krishnaveni, S Ramya, and N Ranjitha are the three women priests of Tamil Nadu, certified by the government. They have completed their training to become temple priests under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government. They will be soon designated as assistant priests at temples in the state. The department runs six priest training schools where people from all communities can take the training to be priests. This is the first time that women enrolled in the course. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the Dravidian model government made it possible at a time when women are deemed impure and are not even allowed in the temples of female deities. Krishnaveni, S Ramya, and N Ranjitha became the first women priests in Tamil Nadu.

"Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here! In Tamil Nadu, as our #DravidianModel Government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality," Stalin tweeted.

According to reports, S Ramya is an MSc graduate from Cuddalore. For her, the training was initially difficult as she said in interviews. Krishnaveni, an undergraduate in mathematics, said she wanted to serve God and thus the people and hence chose the training. Ramya and Krishnaveni are relatives and both of them were encouraged by their family members to pursue the one-year course in which they got ₹3,000 stipend. Ranjitha is a BSc graduate who joined the course out of interest.

The development comes amid the Sanatan row which put the DMK in a tight spot after Tamil Nadu minister and CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with dengue and malaria. While Udhayanidhi defended his statement and said his attack was against the caste-based society, the BJP made it an issue to corner the opposition alliance INDIA. PM Modi castigated INDIA for trying to destroy 'Sanatan'. The controversy found INDIA parties divided with Stalin asking his party members to not speak on the issue further.

“It’s revolutionary step forward.. hope Union government brings a special scheme in the 75 years of independence #Amritkal and announce in the special parliament session..will they?” Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted. “Let us all come together and applaud this step. Sanatani-s must be thrilled because this is real sanatana dharma right?” musician TM Krishna wrote.

