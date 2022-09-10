Home / India News / Meghalaya CM launches ‘Residents Safety & Security’ portal

Meghalaya CM launches ‘Residents Safety & Security’ portal

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said the portal will not only ensure the safety and security of the residents, but it will also act as a strong intelligence gathering system for authorities

Conrad K Sangma said the digitisation process will be beneficial for monitoring and better implementation of the services and programmes of the government, especially in critical areas such as health care. (File/PTI)
David Laitphlang

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma launched the online portal of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) in presence of home minister Lahkmen Rymbui and other officials in state capital Shillong on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the digitised system will not only ensure the safety and security of the residents, but it will also act as a strong intelligence gathering system for authorities. It will be beneficial for monitoring and better implementation of other services and programmes of the government, especially in critical areas such as health care, he added.

The digitisation process will connect more than 6,000 villages in the state to the online system.

The web-based system is first being rolled out in seven localities of Shillong- Nongrim Hills, Lapalang, Nongmynsong, Nongrah, Pohkseh, Riat Laban and Wahdienglieng.

Sangma complemented the efforts of the headmen of different localities for working together with the administration and exhorted them to partner with the government for successful implementation of the programme.

Saturday, September 10, 2022
