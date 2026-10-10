'Jantar Mantar's story not India's story': BJP dismisses anti-CEC protests in Delhi as failure of 'anarchists'

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said, "...Jantar Mantar's story is not India's story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India's story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance. We have been seeing that a few anarchist forces have been spreading anarchy in a corner of Delhi for the past few days. But today the anarchists have failed."

INDIA bloc MPs attempted to hold protests at different locations in Delhi over the past three days. On Saturday, a delegation also met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum listing four demands. However, the CJP protest could not begin as planned after Delhi Police detained key CJP leaders upon their arrival in Delhi.

The BJP said that what is happening at Jantar Mantar is not India's story, referring to the protests organised over the last few days by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, which are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of ‘vote chori’.

Why was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar stopped, and which leaders were detained?

Why was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar stopped, and which leaders were detained?

Why did the BJP say the Jantar Mantar protests were not India's story?

Why did the BJP say the Jantar Mantar protests were not India's story?

Why were the CJP and INDIA bloc protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Why were the CJP and INDIA bloc protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Delhi Police detained several protesters who gathered near Jantar Mantar to demonstrate, as they did not have permission to hold a protest there. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with AISA president Neha Bora and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, were also detained at different locations across the Delhi-NCR region.

Patra also said that 'loktantra' had triumphed over ‘bheedtantra’.

"The flop show of anarchist elements has completely collapsed. There was an attempt to hold India, the national capital, captive; that there be arson here, that there be violence here. But today, 'loktantra' has triumphed over 'bheedtantra'..."

Barricades, spike strips, checks: Delhi turns into a fortress Security personnel detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday as authorities stepped up measures to prevent people from reaching the planned CJP protest site in New Delhi.

Detentions, intensive vehicle checks and deployments of multiple security agencies were reported at key entry points to the national capital. At Dhaula Kuan, security personnel erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also stationed to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Also Read | CJP protest: The law that allows Delhi Police to set up barricades, checkpoints and restrict traffic

Explaining the security arrangements, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles.

"Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day."